Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police officers released CCTV of a man they believe may have information

A man suffered a fractured skull when he was hit over the head with a hammer and pushed onto the tracks at an east London rail station on Monday.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was able to get to the other platform at All Saints Docklands Light Railway station in Poplar and escape.

He remains in hospital but his injuries are not described as life-threatening or life-changing.

British Transport Police called the attack "very concerning".

The force has released CCTV of a man it believes may have information about the attack which took place just before 22:45 GMT.

Det Supt Nick Sedgemore said: "We ask anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured to get in touch."