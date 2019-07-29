Image copyright Google Image caption Two men were found with stab injuries in Boundary Road, South Hampstead, on Thursday night

A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in north-west London.

The victim died in hospital after he and another man were found injured in Boundary Road, South Hampstead, shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Amil Choudhury, 20, of Walterton Road, Maida Vale, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.