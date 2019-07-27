Image copyright Met Police Image caption Robert Komuro is believed to have been injured in a fight, the Met has said

A man has died in hospital two days after suffering serious head injuries in a "fight", the Met has confirmed.

Robert Komuro, from Yiewsley, was attacked on Gordon Road in Hillington, west London, at about 22:00 BST and died on Thursday.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the 41-year-old's death and have arrested two people.

The suspects - aged 42 and 44 - have been held on suspicion of causing GBH and bailed until August.

Det Ch Insp Robert Pack said: "This was a tragic incident in which a man has suffered fatal head injuries after being assaulted.

"The circumstances of Robert Komuro's death are complex, but we believe he may have been involved in an altercation with two men prior to being injured."

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.