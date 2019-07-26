Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage posted online showed Sead Kolasinac fighting off an attacker

Arsenal footballer Sead Kolašinac has said he and his team-mate are "fine" after the pair were involved in a carjacking attempt by an armed gang.

Both Kolašinac and Mesut Ozil escaped uninjured in the attack in Platts Lane near Golders Green, north-west London, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.

Kolašinac can be seen in CCTV footage chasing off one of the carjackers.

Posting a picture on Twitter of himself and Ozil he added the caption: "Think we're fine".

In a video that has circulated on social media, full-back Kolašinac, 26, is seen defending himself against two men who are wielding knives.

The Bosnian can be seen jumping out of a vehicle to confront the masked-men who had pulled alongside the car on mopeds.

Emirates Cup

A Met Police spokesman said: "It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car.

"The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant in Golders Green, where they were spoken to by officers."

It is understood the two players will return to training this afternoon and there are no concerns over their participation in the Emirates Cup this weekend.

All of the squad will be reminded of how to keep safe and the club are said to be constantly reviewing security measures with independent experts and the police.