Man, 20, dies after stabbing in South Hampstead
- 26 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been stabbed to death in north-west London.
Police were called at about 23:45 BST on Thursday to Boundary Road, South Hampstead, where they found two men with stab wounds.
Both were taken to hospital, where the younger man was pronounced dead. The 22-year-old is not thought to have been critically injured, police said.
Officers believe they know who the dead man is and are informing his next of kin.
A post-mortem examination be held later but no arrests have yet been made, police said.