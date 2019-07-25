Wimbledon Bell tower alight after lightning strike
25 July 2019
A bell tower has gone up in flames after being struck by lightning.
Twenty firefighters were called to the Wimbledon landmark just after 18:00 BST when the storm hit.
A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade confirmed four engines were on site in the High Street, and there are no reported injuries.
The old fire station bell tower and clock is Grade ll and dates from 1890.