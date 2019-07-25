Image copyright Melania Geymonat Image caption Melania Geymonat (right) and her date Chris needed hospital treatment

Four teenagers have been charged with a homophobic attack against two women who refused to kiss on a London night bus.

The attack on Melania Geymonat and her date Chris happened on the top deck of the bus as they were travelling to Camden Town on 30 May.

Both women suffered facial injuries and needed hospital treatment.

The boys, aged between 15 and 17, have all been charged with an aggravated hate crime and will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court on 21 August.

Three of the suspects face further charges, Scotland Yard said:

A 16-year-old, from Wandsworth, south London, is charged with theft and handling stolen goods

Another 16-year-old, from Kensington and Chelsea, is accused of possessing cannabis

The youngest boy, 15, also from Kensington and Chelsea, is charged with handling stolen goods.

Image caption The attack on the pair was labelled as "sickening" by then Prime Minister Theresa May

The pair were attacked on the N31 bus in West Hampstead at about 02:30 BST.

Speaking about the attack, Ms Geymonet said her assailants spoke about "really aggressive stuff, things about sexual positions, lesbians and claiming we could kiss so they could watch us".

She said they threw coins and then began to punch Chris, and that she was hurt when she "tried to pull [Chris] out of there".