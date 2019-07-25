Image copyright Jean Catuffe/Getty Images Image caption Cesc Fabregas joined AS Monaco from Chelsea in January

Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal footballer Cesc Fabregas has been banned from driving for six months for speeding at 68mph (109km/h) in a 40mph (64km/h) zone.

The Spain international, 32, was caught by a police speed detection device in south-west London on 4 December.

But Fabregas, who now plays for French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco, later told officers "I wasn't going that fast", Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard.

The World Cup winner pleaded guilty to speeding and was also fined £750.

Fabregas, who already had six points on his licence, was banned after the offence added a further six points to it.

The midfielder moved to Monaco from Chelsea in January after winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a League Cup in 501 appearances in English football with the Blues and Arsenal - with a spell at Barcelona in between.

Prosecutor Luke Bowyer told the court that on 4 December last year Fabregas was clocked speeding in a grey Land Rover on a section of the A3 near Wandsworth, south-west London.

Representing Fabregas, Natalie Bird said he "would like to offer his sincere apology and remorse" for the offence, which was the result of a "momentary lapse of concentration".

Sentencing, district judge Andrew Sweet said he took into account Fabregas' guilty plea but said the section of the road could get "extremely busy".

Fabregas, who did not attend Thursday's hearing because of "work commitments in Monaco", was also ordered to pay £135 in costs and a £75 victim surcharge.