Image copyright @Aero747 Image caption Overcrowding was reported on services across the country, with some complaining of being stranded on stopped services

Commuters have faced delays and overcrowding as temperatures on the UK's hottest day caused chaos on the rail network.

Routes across the country, including those serving London's main railway stations, were badly affected.

Problems with overhead wires were blamed for many delays, with Network Rail saying the "majority" were caused by the heat.

It apologised to passengers facing "uncomfortable conditions".

Some commuters reported being stranded inside "baking hot" carriages as trains came to a sudden halt mid-journey.

The UK has had its hottest July day on record with temperatures reaching 38.1C in Cambridge.

Network Rail announced that speed restrictions would be in place in the south east until 8pm amid fears that tracks could buckle in the heat if trains travel too fast.

Speed limits on most commuter lines will be cut from 60mph to 30mph, it said.

Extreme weather action teams have been "activated" to keep passengers safe and trains running, Network Rail added.

Nick King, network services director at Network Rail, said: "Our teams are working flat out to fix the issues as quickly as possible and get people on the move."

Network Rail has advised passengers to check before they travel.