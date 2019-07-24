Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ché Morrison, 20, died outside Ilford train station in February

A "knife-carrying thug" has been jailed for life for stabbing a 20-year-old man to death in a row about drugs.

Florent Okende, of Gants Hill, stabbed Ché Morrison outside Ilford station in February.

Judge Richard Foster said Okende was keen to assert his authority as a drug dealer and Mr Morrison had challenged him.

The 20-year-old had denied murder but was convicted by an Old Bailey jury and jailed for at least 23 years.

Mr Morrison died on the evening of 26 February after being stabbed through the heart.

A witness told the court that moments earlier the victim had attempted to sell a bag of cannabis to his killer.

He said Okende - known as Flo - refused to pay and said: "I run Ilford."

'Status challenged'

"When Mr Morrison challenged your superiority in front of others, and demanded his cannabis back, you took offence and had your status challenged", Judge Foster said.

"Which is why you had to punch him and then took out the knife you habitually carried and stabbed him through the heart."

"You were no naive teenager, rather a streetwise, knife-carrying thug."

Image copyright PA Image caption The police cordon at the scene of Ché Morrison's death

In a victim impact statement, Mr Morrison's mother, Novina, said: "As a parent you would never have contemplated that this would be your reality and worst nightmare.

"You hope that you have steered them away from the dangers which seem to be the norm of today's society."

The court heard that Okende had left prison at the start of February and had returned to Ilford to re-establish his cannabis dealing business.