Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov was photographed at work before he was attacked

Two men accused of murdering a doorman after they were refused entry to an exclusive New Year party have admitted responsibility for his death.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was on duty outside a multimillion-pound Mayfair townhouse when he was fatally stabbed.

Three men went on trial on Tuesday accused of his murder.

On the second day of the trial, Adam Khalil, 20, from Kingsbury, and Haroon Akram, 26, entered guilty pleas to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Their pleas were accepted by the prosecution and they were formally found guilty of manslaughter by the jury on the directions of the judge.

A third defendant, Nor Hamada, 23, of no fixed address, has denied murder and five wounding charges. His trial continues.

The jury has heard a fourth man, Ossama Hamed, thought to have inflicted the fatal wound, remains at large.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ossama Hamed, 25, is wanted by police for murder

Prosecutor Philip Evans QC told the court the four men were among a group of friends who had been celebrating the new year at Aquum nightclub in Clapham.

In the early hours of 1 January, they drove in an Audi and a Jaguar to 80 Park Lane, the venue of an unlicensed New Year's Eve after-party with "high" entrance prices, he said.

Mr Simionov was one of nine door supervisors employed to control entry.

The jury was shown a series of mobile phone clips of a group of men milling around the entrance to the party as the defendants were allegedly turned away.

Akram, who has no fixed address, was seen being held by one of the doormen before a scuffle began on the bonnet of a parked Lamborghini.

The footage also showed Hamed, 25, wielding a knife as the fight continued, the court heard.

Mr Simionov came outside to intervene in an attack on one of his colleagues and was stabbed in the chest, jurors heard.

The trial continues.