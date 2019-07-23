London

Shadwell Basin: Police divers search for missing swimmer

  • 23 July 2019
Police and rescue services search for the missing man at Shadwell Basin, Wapping Image copyright Emma Reilly
Image caption The man was swimming with friends in Shadwell Basin, Wapping, police said

Police divers are searching for a man who is missing after going swimming with friends in London's docklands.

They were called to Shadwell Basin at Wapping just after 18:00 BST following reports a 22-year-old man had failed to resurface.

Access to the area - popular with swimmers - was blocked as emergency services, including the Met's marine policing unit, searched the basin.

Several hours after the search began the man was still missing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called... at 18:06 to Garnet Street (Shadwell Basin) to a report of a man seen to enter the water.

"The man, believed to be aged 22 years, was swimming with friends and has not resurfaced."

Pictures posted on Twitter showed large numbers of people relaxing in the sun and on the water, in canoes, as temperatures in the area reached 32C.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites