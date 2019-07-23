Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov was photographed working as a security guard hours before he was attacked

Four men accused of murdering a doorman after they were refused entry to an exclusive New Year party "acted as a group", a court has heard.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was on duty outside a multimillion-pound Mayfair townhouse when he was fatally stabbed.

Five others were hurt in the "violent confrontation" in Park Lane.

Three men, on trial at the Old Bailey, deny Mr Simionov's murder. A fourth, thought to have inflicted the fatal wound, remains at large.

Prosecutor Philip Evans QC told jurors Mr Simionov was one of a number of security staff employed at the unlicensed event.

The defendants were among a group of men refused entry to the event at about 05:30 GMT on 1 January, he said.

'Encouraged each other'

"As a result, a violent confrontation ensued between these males and the door staff which lasted for approximately six minutes", Mr Evans said.

"In the course of that short period of violence, Tudor Simionov, one of the door staff, received a single, fatal stab wound to the chest."

Five others also sustained knife wounds, leaving some needing hospital treatment, jurors were told.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ossama Hamed, 25, is wanted by police for murder

Ossama Hamed, 25, who is wanted by police, is thought to have stabbed Mr Simionov, the court was told.

Mr Evans said the defendants were jointly responsible with Mr Hamed for the murder of Mr Simionov, as well as wounding five others and violent disorder.

The prosecutor said more than one knife was used and the defendants "acted as a group" and encouraged each other.

The defendants, who deny the charges against them, are:

Adam Khalil, 20, of Kingsbury, north-west London

Nor Hamada, 23, no fixed abode

Haroon Akram, 26, no fixed abode

The trial continues.