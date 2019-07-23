London

Jaden Moodie: Teenager denies Leyton murder of 14-year-old

  • 23 July 2019
Jaden Moodie Image copyright Family Handout
Image caption Jaden Moodie was found with seven stab wounds in Leyton on 8 January

A teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in east London.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, from north-west London, also denies one charge of possessing a knife, in connection with the death of Jaden Moodie.

Jaden was found with seven stab wounds in Bickley Road, Leyton, at about 18:30 BST on 8 January.

He was treated by paramedics but died soon afterwards, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Majdouline is due to face trial at the same court on 18 November.

A case against Yousuf Dubbad, 21, from Leyton, who was also charged with Jaden's murder, has been discontinued, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told the court.

