Image caption Abdul Mayanja was shot dead in east London in 2017

Two men have been found guilty of shooting dead a teenager in London with a sawn-off shotgun after they asked where he came from.

Sean Obazee, 25, from North Kensington, and Braeden Henry, 24, from Silvertown, targeted Abdul Mayanja as he sat on a wall in Stratford in 2017.

The two men attacked Mr Mayanja "without waiting for an answer", then drove off and left him to die.

The 19-year-old was an "easy target", the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Mayanja had been sitting with a female friend in Well Street on 25 August 2017, when Obazee and Henry asked him: "What ends you from?".

He was then shot and died from a single wound to the chest.

Marvin Simos, 22, from Beckton, and his cousin, Alex Simos, 20, Manor Park, were found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

The pair denied knowing about the gun, but had admitted being in the car before the shooting.

Jade Thrower, 24, from Manor Park and Keiron Aransabia, 24, from Beckton, were both found not guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Both Obazee and Braeden will be sentenced on Friday.