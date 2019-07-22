Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption About 100 firefighters are at the scene

A huge fire has broken out at a shopping centre in east London.

More than 100 firefighters, with 15 fire engines, are tackling the blaze at The Mall shopping centre in Selborne Road, Walthamstow.

London Fire Brigade, which was called at about 07:40 BST, said part of the roof was alight. The cause is not yet known.

Waltham Forest Police said officers were dealing with a major incident and advised people to stay away.