The Mall fire: Blaze hits Walthamstow shopping centre
- 22 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A huge fire has broken out at a shopping centre in east London.
More than 100 firefighters, with 15 fire engines, are tackling the blaze at The Mall shopping centre in Selborne Road, Walthamstow.
London Fire Brigade, which was called at about 07:40 BST, said part of the roof was alight. The cause is not yet known.
Waltham Forest Police said officers were dealing with a major incident and advised people to stay away.
Skip Twitter post by @thatadamfrench
Brave folks from @LondonFire are tackling a huge blaze at the Walthamstow mall this morning. Stay safe all pic.twitter.com/mTznhRKPlg— Adam French (@thatadamfrench) July 22, 2019
End of Twitter post by @thatadamfrench