A man has been jailed for life after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in the early hours of New Year's Day in Camberwell, south London.

Charlotte Huggins, 33, was fatally stabbed in the back by Michael Rolle in a "jealous rage" after she had recently broken up with him.

Days before her death, she called Rolle a "nutcase" after he held a knife to her stomach.

Judge Heather Norton jailed Rolle for a minimum of 20 years.

As Rolle was sentenced shouts of "rot in hell" could be heard from the gallery as members of Ms Huggins' family applauded the sentence.

On New Year's Eve, Ms Huggins had been to the pub to celebrate before heading home with a friend at 01:45 GMT.

Rolle, of East Dulwich, arrived at Ms Huggins' house and became aggressive when he saw her with another man.

He forced his way into the house and stabbed her in the back before fleeing the scene.

Rolle was arrested three days later.

During the trial prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC said Rolle "made several significant" comments, which included "asserting that the stabbing had been an accident".

Judge Norton said Rolle killed Ms Huggins in a "jealous rage which was no doubt fuelled by alcohol and drugs"

She added: "You made clear attempts to dispose of evidence.

"You are a jealous man who did not like Charlotte's friendships with other men."