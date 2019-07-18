Image copyright Google Image caption Avi Maharaj indicated a guilty plea to fraud by false representation at Westminster Magistrates' Court

A Met Police officer has admitted buying pornography at the family home of a dead child while he waited for an undertaker to arrive.

PC Avi Maharaj was on duty alone at the south London home when he used the family's Virgin TV account and spent £25.96 on 11 February 2018.

It is understood he made four purchases - at least two of which were made when the child's body remained in the house.

Maharaj, 44, of Kingswood Place, Hayes, has indicated a guilty plea to fraud.

After Tuesday's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, he was bailed for pre-sentence reports to be made for a hearing on 6 August.

The Met said the officer, from the south west command unit, is currently on restricted duties.

His conviction follows a complaint from a member of the child's family, which led to an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog also found evidence he may have falsified his attendance log to cover his actions.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem, said: "PC Maharaj's behaviour was shocking and even more so given he was guarding the property in the absence of the homeowner.

"Not only were his actions deceitful but he caused considerable distress for the family involved who were dealing with the sudden death of a family member.

"I am sorry that the family involved had to deal with this while also coping with the tragic loss of their child."

The Met said misconduct proceedings will take place following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.