A "jealous" man who claimed that his ex-partner had stabbed herself in the back has been found guilty of her murder.

Michael Rolle, 34, attacked Charlotte Huggins, 33, at her aunt's home in Camberwell, south-east London, on 1 January, the Old Bailey heard.

Days before her death, she called Rolle a "nutcase" after he held a knife to her stomach.

"This was no freak accident," said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

On New Year's Eve, Ms Huggins had been to the pub to celebrate before heading home with a friend at 01:45 GMT.

Rolle, of East Dulwich, arrived at Ms Huggins' house and became aggressive when he saw her with another man.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ms Huggins is believed to have been the first person killed in London in 2019

The court heard Rolle would "behave in a controlling way" towards Ms Huggins and was "jealous" of any contact she had with other men when they were together.

She had tried to end the relationship just days before at a party.

Rolle will be sentenced on Friday.