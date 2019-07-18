London

Wembley shooting: Third man charged with murder

  • 18 July 2019
Kwasi Mensah-Ababio Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with fatal head injuries in parkland on 7 July

A third man has been charged with murdering a 26-year-old who was shot dead in north-west London.

Kwasi Mensah-Ababio was found with head injuries in Monks Park, Wembley, shortly after 19:00 BST on 7 July.

Taalib Rowe, 24, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with murder.

Alhassan Jalloh, 20, and Karlos Gracia, 22, both of Stonebridge Park, have also been charged with Mr Mensah-Ababio's murder.

