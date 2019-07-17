Image caption The fire has caused "significant damage" to cabling outside the station

Commuters have been told not to travel from London Waterloo during the rush hour after a fire closed nine platforms.

The lineside blaze damaged cabling outside the station, meaning trains cannot use platforms 16-24.

Network Rail said "significant damage" had been caused to equipment, meaning trains will be delayed or cancelled.

Disruption is expected for the rest of the day while the Thursday morning rush hour may also be affected.

Waterloo is the busiest and largest railway station in the UK.

Skip Twitter post by @SW_Help ⚠️ *UPDATE 17/07* Due to a fire next to the track earlier today at London Waterloo some lines are blocked. Trains running to and from this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day - https://t.co/imkvCCexC2 — SWR Help (@SW_Help) July 17, 2019 Report

The platforms which are closed are normally used by trains serving Windsor, Reading, and via Hounslow, Richmond and Kingston.

However, services from other platforms are also being affected because trains have to be diverted or revised.

Circular services via Hounslow, Richmond, Strawberry Hill and Kingston have been cancelled

Trains between Waterloo and Windsor & Eton Riverside are diverted via Kingston

Trains between Waterloo and Exeter/Salisbury are terminated and will restart from Basingstoke

In a joint statement, Network Rail and South Western Railway said commuters were "strongly advised to use alternative routes where possible and check their journeys before travelling at southwesternrailway.com for ticket acceptance and service details".