Image copyright Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire Image caption Aaron McKenzie has been remanded into custody

The ex-partner of a heavily pregnant woman stabbed to death in her own home has accepted responsibility for her killing, the Old Bailey has heard.

Aaron McKenzie, 25, is charged with the murder of Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, who was eight months pregnant.

He is also accused of the manslaughter of her baby, Riley, who was delivered at the scene but died in hospital four days later.

Mr McKenzie is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

A plea hearing was set for 2 October with a provisional trial date of 2 December.

Mr McKenzie, from Peckham, south London, was remanded into custody.

Royal Mail worker Ms Fauvrelle was attacked in her bedroom on the ground floor of the family home in Thornton Heath on 29 June.

Her mother, two brothers, sister and her sister's baby son were all in the house.