Police were called to Lombard Road in Battersea following reports of a fight

A sixth man has been arrested after a car was driven into a group of people during a fight in London on Saturday night.

Several people were injured in the crash in Lombard Road, Battersea, at about 23:15 BST.

A 26-year-old man attended a police station on Monday afternoon where he was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, the Met said.

Five others were held at the scene on suspicion of affray.

The males, aged between 22 and 31, have since been released on bail.

A number of people were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash

Four men were taken to hospital following the crash.

One is in a stable condition with a head injury, while another suffered a broken leg. The other two are not thought to be seriously injured, Scotland Yard said.

It is understood the altercation began after a group of people left a nearby hotel, and police are not treating the crash as terrorism-related.

The 26-year-old man who was arrested remains in custody for questioning.