Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death at her house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon

A man accused of killing a heavily pregnant woman and her baby son at her home has appeared in court.

Aaron McKenzie, 25, is charged with murdering Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, who was stabbed to death in south London while she was eight months pregnant.

He is also accused of the manslaughter of her baby son Riley, who died in hospital four days after being delivered at the scene.

Mr McKenzie, from Peckham, appeared at Camberwell Magistrates' Court.

He is also charged with possession of a knife and stood in the dock, wearing dark blue jeans and a grey sweater, with his arms folded during the brief hearing.

McKenzie, of Peckham Park Road, confirmed his name, date of birth and that he is British, but did not give his address.

He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Royal Mail worker Ms Fauvrelle was attacked in her bedroom on the ground floor of the family home in Thornton Heath during the early hours of 29 June.