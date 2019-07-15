London

Greenwich stab murder suspect, 19, arrested

  • 15 July 2019
Police and forensic officers in Tellson Avenue Image copyright 999 London
Image caption The victim died in hospital after being found with a "number of stab wounds"

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was fatally stabbed in London.

The suspect, 19, is in custody after the victim was found with a "number of stab wounds" in Greenwich last Wednesday, police said.

Despite "extensive efforts of medical staff" to save the victim's life, he died about six hours after being found in Tellson Avenue, at about 14:45 BST.

The Met said the suspect was arrested at an address in Lambeth, on Sunday.

Image copyright 999 London
Image caption It is believed the 22-year-old victim was attacked in an alleyway

