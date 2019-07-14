Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police have described the stabbings as a "domestic incident"

A man has been charged with murdering his parents, who were found stabbed at a home in south-west London.

Akbar Arezo, 64, and Layla Arezo, 74, were discovered on Redfern Avenue, Whitton, Hounslow, at about 09:40 BST on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force says Mustafa Arezo, of Redfern Avenue, has been charged with two counts of murder.

The 31-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police have described the stabbings as a "domestic incident".