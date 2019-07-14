Whitton stabbing: Son charged with murdering parents
- 14 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murdering his parents, who were found stabbed at a home in south-west London.
Akbar Arezo, 64, and Layla Arezo, 74, were discovered on Redfern Avenue, Whitton, Hounslow, at about 09:40 BST on Friday.
The Metropolitan Police force says Mustafa Arezo, of Redfern Avenue, has been charged with two counts of murder.
The 31-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Police have described the stabbings as a "domestic incident".