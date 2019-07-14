Seven hurt as car is driven at them in Battersea
Seven people were injured when a car was driven into them on a road in London.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the crash in Battersea, at 23:15 BST on Saturday.
One man suffered a broken leg and six others sustained minor injuries, on Lombard Road.
Four other people are in custody on suspicion of affray after reports of a fight close to the scene, which has been cordoned off.
The Met Police is not treating the crash as terrorism-related. It is understood the group was targeted after they left a nearby hotel.
Ambulance crews were also called to the scene.