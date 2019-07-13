Image copyright Met Police Image caption Post-mortem tests gave Kye Manning's cause of death as a single stab wound to the heart

A teenager stabbed to death near a railway station in Croydon has been named by police as Kye Manning.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in the heart on 11 July and was pronounced dead at the scene on Brighton Road.

Det Ch Insp John Massey said the attack was a "terrible incident which has resulted in a young man's life being tragically cut short".

A teenager is due in court charged with offences linked to the fatal stabbing, the Met Police said.

The 18-year-old man has been charged with GBH, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due before Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later.

Another four males were arrested as part of the murder investigation, the Met has said.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested near the crime scene on Thursday and both remain in hospital.

Two more teenagers - aged 15 and 17 - were also arrested and have all been bailed until early August.