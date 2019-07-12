Teenager dies and two hurt in stabbings

Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics fought to save the man's life at the scene in Brighton Road

A young man has died after becoming one of three people attacked with a knife in the same area in south London.

Paramedics were unable to save the victim, thought to be in his late teens, after they were called to Brighton Road, Croydon, on Thursday.

Another teenager, also stabbed, was found nearby and a third teenager was later found with a slash wound close to Purley Railway Station.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to hospital.

Emergency crews were called at about 21:15 BST, with police and London's Air Ambulance also attending.

"Despite their efforts, a male, believed to be in his late teens, died at the scene at 21:50," a Met spokesman said.

A number of crime scenes in Brighton Road have been cordoned off, and a section 60 order has been put in place, giving police special search powers.

The second stab victim is also being treated in hospital, where his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said two other men, whose ages have not been released, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and are being held in custody.