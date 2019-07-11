Image copyright PA Image caption Joe Xuereb was said not to have known either of his victims

A man who critically injured two women when he attacked them with a hammer has admitted their attempted murder.

Joe Xuereb, 28, of Greenwich, hit city worker Anna Gos, 30, and her mother Marianna Hoelinaki-Gos, 64, on 19 August in south-east London.

Xuereb pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and having an offensive weapon following the attack in Adderley Gardens, Eltham.

He will be sentenced later on Thursday at the Old Bailey.

It was previously reported Ms Gos's mother was visiting from Poland when she was attacked and neither of the women was said to have known Mr Xuereb.

Image copyright PA Image caption Xuereb attacked the women in Adderley Gardens, Eltham

Prosecutor Peter Finnigan QC said Xuereb had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.