A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The victim was found with a "number of stab wounds" in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich, at about 14:40 BST.

Police said he was taken to hospital, and pronounced dead just before 21:00, "despite the extensive efforts of medical staff".

It is believed he was attacked in an outdoor garage area. No arrests have been made and a cordon remains in place at the scene.