London

Greenwich stabbing: Man in 20s killed

  • 10 July 2019
Related Topics
Tellson Avenue Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was found with a "number of stab wounds" in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich

A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in south-east London.

The victim was found with a "number of stab wounds" in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich, at about 14:40 BST.

Police said he was taken to hospital, and pronounced dead just before 21:00, "despite the extensive efforts of medical staff".

It is believed he was attacked in an outdoor garage area. No arrests have been made and a cordon remains in place at the scene.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites