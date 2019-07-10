Greenwich stabbing: Man in 20s killed
A man in his 20s has been stabbed to death in south-east London.
The victim was found with a "number of stab wounds" in Tellson Avenue, Greenwich, at about 14:40 BST.
Police said he was taken to hospital, and pronounced dead just before 21:00, "despite the extensive efforts of medical staff".
It is believed he was attacked in an outdoor garage area. No arrests have been made and a cordon remains in place at the scene.