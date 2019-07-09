Image copyright Met Police Image caption Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was shot outside a shop in Wembley on Friday

A man who was shot dead in north-west London has been described as "a peacemaker" and "the soul of the family" by his mother.

Craig Small died in hospital shortly after he was attacked outside a shop in Harrow Road, Wembley, on Friday night.

Paying tribute, his mother Carol said the 32-year-old "was a loving son, a father, [and] an uncle" who "lit up the room".

No arrests have been made over his death.

Ms Small said her family had been "broken" by her son's death and she called on the public "to stand together to put an end to this".

"Craig had a past but he had changed his life for the better, he was moving in the right direction," she said.

"His life has been taken senselessly, he did nothing to deserve this."

Image copyright LONDON 999 Image caption Another man was found dead in Monks Park, Wembley, on Sunday

Mr Small was one of two men who were killed in the Wembley area over the weekend, while two other murder investigations were also launched in Blackheath and Leyton.

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance said investigators "need the public's help to find those responsible".