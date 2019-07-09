Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohammed Shar Subhani was reported missing on 7 May

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a man two months ago.

Mohammed Shar Subhani, 27, also known as Shah Khan, was reported missing on 7 May after he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

The Met previously said he may have got "out of his depth in some kind of criminal activity".

Two men have been held on suspicion of murder, kidnap/abduction, and perverting the course of justice.

The pair, aged 22 and 25, remain in custody having been arrested on Monday.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Subhani's Audi Q3, which was missing, has now been recovered by police

Det Insp Vicky Tunstall said that "while the primary focus of our investigation remains to locate Shah we must be prepared for the fact that he may have come to harm".

A 23-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice was previously released under investigation.

A £20,000 reward has been offered for help to find Mr Subhani and prosecute those responsible for his disappearance.