Image caption Anh Goc Pham was seen crying while holding an unconscious Tina Nguyen in Sutton Road, Barking

A babysitter working illegally in the UK has been found guilty of killing a 11-month-old girl in her care.

Anh Goc Pham, 27, was seen crying while holding an unconscious Tina Nguyen and asked a neighbour "help me, help me" in Barking, east London on 5 October 2017.

The Old Bailey heard Tina later died from a bleed on the brain caused by a "traumatic and consistent" shake or a blow.

Pham, of Barking, denied manslaughter but was convicted on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Hugh Davies QC told the court that the Vietnamese was working as a babysitter for Tina despite having had no right to remain in the UK.

'Breathing was wheezy'

Mr Davies said the prosecution did not allege Pham intended to harm Tina but that "however sad or unintended the consequences, ultimately Tina was wholly dependent on the care of Ms Pham, an adult".

"She probably in that moment simply wanted Tina to co-operate with whatever she wanted Tina to do," he said.

Mr Davies told the jury that she had been caring for Tina for the baby's mother, but shortly before midday, Pham's neighbour Ron Heron spotted her standing in the road crying with the child.

Although she spoke little English, Pham asked Mr Heron for help and he called for an ambulance, noting Tina's breathing was "wheezy", the court heard.

Mr Davies said an experienced paramedic on scene, Steve Kirton, had "never seen a baby behaving this way before" and said Pham was "flapping and distressed".

Tina's condition was "disturbing" as her muscles were stiff, her breathing was "erratic" and she was cold, Mr Davies said.

She was taken first to Queen's Hospital in Romford before being transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital, where she died at 22:35 GMT.

Pham will be sentenced on 12 August.