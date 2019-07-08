Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in a garage on Prendergast Road

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in a garage in south-east London.

The body was discovered after police were called to Prendergast Road in Blackheath at 17:00 BST on Friday.

The woman's identity has not been formally established but police said the family of a missing female had been informed.

Two men, aged 40 and 45, and a 49 year-old woman have been held.

They remain in custody in a south London police station, Scotland Yard said.

A post-mortem carried out on Sunday was not able to establish how the woman had died.

The force's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) and the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed "as a matter of routine", the met said.