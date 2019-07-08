Image copyright LFB Image caption At its height, the fire in Rainham covered an area of about two hectares (five acres)

East London residents have been told to keep their windows closed as fire crews battle a large grass fire which has been burning for four days.

About 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines were initially deployed to the blaze in Launders Lane, Rainham, at 13:15 BST on Friday.

The flames covered an area of about two hectares (five acres) at its height.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was making "steady progress" but there were still "deep seated pockets of fire".

Local residents have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed

A pile of mixed waste and grass have been alight.

A spokesperson for the brigade said diggers would be used during the day to turn over the waste so that firefighters had better access to the pockets of fire.

"This process will mean that there will be a lot of visible smoke coming from the fire so residents living nearby are advised to continue to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution," they said.