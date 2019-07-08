Enfield stabbings: Man charged after woman and children attacked
- 8 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged after a woman and three children were attacked in north London.
Liban Malhamoub, 44, of Clarence Road, Enfield, was charged on Monday with four counts of attempted murder and one count of threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
The woman and three children are stable after the attack in Livingstone Road, Enfield, on Saturday.
Mr Malhamoub will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.