Image copyright CPS Image caption Kydie McKenna (left), Harief Pearson (right) and a 16-year-old girl all admitted carrying out the attack

Three people who forced laundry detergent into a pregnant teenager's mouth as they tried to make her have a miscarriage have been jailed.

The victim, who was 17 at the time, was held hostage for hours as she was punched and stamped on during the attack in Harlesden in December.

Harief Pearson, 22, his cousin Kydie McKenna, 22, and a 16-year-old girl previously admitted several offences.

Pearson was jailed for 11 years and McKenna was sentenced to 10 years.

The 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained for four years for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

A court previously heard Pearson had searched "how to get rid of an unwanted pregnancy" on his phone and then orchestrated the attack because he did not want to become a father.

He told the pregnant victim "it didn't have to be like this" as his two accomplices punched, stamped and kicked the girl on her stomach, back and chest, then ripped off one of her nails and poured alcohol over her face.

Despite the attack, the child survived.

'Shameful attack'

Pearson, of Harlesden, and McKenna, of Park Royal in Ealing, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and perverting the course of justice.

Charges of administering poison with intent to procure miscarriage, false imprisonment and theft were left to lie on file

The teenage girl also admitted administering poison with intent to procure a miscarriage and false imprisonment.

They were sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

Senior crown prosecutor Luisa Stuart said both Pearson and McKenna had threatened the 17-year-old to stop her telling the police what had happened during the "vicious, shameful and pre-meditated attack".