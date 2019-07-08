Image copyright PA Media Image caption The man was spoken to by police after the stunt but not arrested

A free-climber has scaled The Shard, one of the tallest buildings in Europe.

The man was spoken to by police after the stunt but not arrested when he was seen on the side of the London skyscraper at about 05:15 BST.

Onlookers posted footage of the man, who is believed to have made the ascent without ropes or suction cups.

Previous climbers of the 310-metre (1,017ft) building include YouTuber CassOnline, who climbed from the public viewing platform to the apex in 2017.

In 2013, a group of Greenpeace activists also scaled the Southwark building to protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.

The previous year, The Shard secured a High Court injunction against Alain Robert, the climber nicknamed the French Spiderman, to stop him attempting to scale the building.