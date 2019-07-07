Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police found Tesfa Campbell injured at about 14:45 on Wednesday

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death in Battersea.

Tesfa Campbell, 40, from Croydon, was found by police responding to reports of a fight on Latchmere Road on Wednesday. He died in hospital.

A post-mortem test has given the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen.

On Sunday morning, detectives arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Two women aged 26 and 23 was also both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been taken to south London police stations where they remain in custody for questioning.

Mr Campbell's family have been told of the arrests.