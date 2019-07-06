Image copyright Google Image caption The attacker was known to the victims

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and three children aged under 12 were stabbed at a home in London.

Emergency services were called to Livingstone Road in Bowes Park, north London, at 12:15 BST following reports of an incident.

Those found injured have been taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Officers have said the attacker was known to the victims.

No-one else is being sought in connection to this stabbing.

Livingstone Road has been closed at the junction with Bowes Road A406, and a cordon is in place while enquiries are carried out. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.