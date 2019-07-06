Pride in London marks 50 years of protest

Image copyright PA Media

Up to 1.5 million people are expected to take to the streets of London for the Pride parade.

Starting at Portland Place, the parade will move across Oxford Circus and go down Regent Street before arriving at Whitehall via Trafalgar Square.

This year's event celebrates 50 years since the first Stonewall uprising in New York.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he hoped it would be the biggest Pride event to have been held in London.

Image copyright PA Media

Image copyright PA Media

"The great thing about Pride in London is we can celebrate our diversity and it's also a good chance for us not from the LGBT+ community to be allies, and to be proud allies," he said.

"It's really important that we celebrate the diversity of our city and I want today to be the biggest ever and I think it will be."

Image copyright Getty Images