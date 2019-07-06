Image copyright Liz Ayres Image caption Runners said water stations along the course had been packed away by the time they reached them

Hundreds of runners who were shouted at for being too slow during this year's London Marathon have been given free entry to next year's event.

Some runners said they were also called "fat" by contractors who had started to clear up while they were still running.

Others said the course was being dismantled while they were running meaning they could not see where to go.

London Marathon has apologised and said it would make changes to ensure this would not happen again.

The affected runners were those running at a pace of 7.5 hours.

Liz Ayres, who was asked to run the course in that time to aid participants, has previously said that despite running at the requested speed, the clean-up operation had begun around her and other runners and they had been "told to hurry up".

Image copyright Liz Ayres Image caption Ms Ayres said the clean-up operation had begun before all runners had passed

She said abuse had also been directed towards them by official marathon representatives, such as cleaning contractors and marshals.

This included comments such as "if you weren't so fat, you could run," and "this is a race, not a walk".

'Made mistakes'

Following an investigation, London Marathon has said it will

Start the clean-up operation later to ensure it will not affect those running at that pace

Look at the timings of when water was handed out

One of its most senior staff will be at the back of the race to monitor the event

Contractors will be told of the procedures in place for those running at the slower pace

Sarah Pringle, who had a chemical burn after cleaning fluid was sprayed on her foot, said she thought the changes London Marathon was implementing were "amazing".

"I think they've done everything they could possibly do. All we wanted to do was make them realise that they'd made mistakes and that they don't make them again."

This year's marathon was completed by a record 42,549 runners.