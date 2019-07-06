Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Sutherland Walk, Southwark, on 30 June

Two men have been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in south London.

Amara Toure, 18, was attacked in Sutherland Walk, Southwark, in the early hours of 30 June.

Dullah Abdullah, 20 of Eton Road, Ilford; and Sultan Chaudhry, 20, of High Street South, East Ham; are accused of killing him.

Paulinho Paulo, 20, of Walton Road, Ilford, has already been charged with murder.

He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday.

Mr Abdullah and Mr Chaudhry will appear before Thames magistrates later.