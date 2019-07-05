Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abraham was unable to climb on the moped while the rest of the gang fled from the scene

A moped robber has been jailed after he and other gang members carried out a £160,000 raid on a west London jewellers that lasted only 60 seconds.

Jason Abraham, 23, was one of seven people who targeted Amir Jewellers in Maida Vale, armed with hammers, a crowbar and a machete on 20 May.

Abraham, who has 15 previous convictions, previously admitted one count of robbery.

He was jailed for seven years and four months at Southwark Crown Court.

The court heard the gang arrived on three mopeds and used them to smash through the store, causing damage worth over £20,000.

Abraham was caught on CCTV shovelling the shop's speciality Arabic-style jewellery into blue canvas bags.

The drivers circled the pavement to protect the doorway, while the last gang member stood guard brandishing the machete, prosecutors said.

Abraham, of no fixed address, was unable to climb on the moped while the rest of the gang fled and he was detained by members of the public.

The court heard there were no customers in the jewellery shop at the time of the raid.

However, two members of staff were able to hit the panic button before they hid in the basement for safety.

Image copyright Google Image caption All bikes used in the raid were stolen, including one that had been taken from a special constable a few weeks before

Stella Harris, defending Abraham, said he had been grieving for the loss of a close friend who had been stabbed and hoped the robbery would give him money to leave London.

Judge David Tomlinson said the robbery had been "carefully and professionally executed", but "fortunately members of the public managed to detain one of the gangs, namely you".

He said Abraham had played a leading role and the rest of the gang had been a "very threatening presence" on the street outside the shop.

The Met said inquiries into the other members of the gang continue.