Image copyright PA Media Image caption Geraldine Winner, a former dancer, married Michael in 2011 but was widowed in January 2013

A woman who claims she had a relationship with film director Michael Winner has admitted robbing his widow of jewellery, art and cash.

Geraldine Winner, 81, suffered head injuries and a broken finger in the break-in at her flat in Knightsbridge, central London, on 9 October 2015.

Gurgana Gueorguieva, 48, of Holland Park, admitted one count of robbery.

However, prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court said they did not accept the basis of her plea.

Ms Gueorguieva only admitted stealing items to the value of £50,000 and claimed any injuries caused to her victim were accidental.

But prosecutors said they did not believe her version of events "particularly when one looks at the injuries sustained by the complainant".

They also consider that the items taken were worth £280,000.

A judge will rule on the dispute at a so-called Newton hearing on 26 September, when Mrs Winner is also expected give evidence.

'Zip-tied hands and feet'

A previous hearing was told Mrs Winner was attacked as she went to take the rubbish out.

Prosecutor Manjit Mahal said Ms Gueorguieva "grabbed a kettle from a counter and struck Mrs Winner over the head causing multiple head lacerations".

"The defendant zip-tied her hands and feet, leaving her face down on the kitchen floor while she proceeded to raid the house of valuables," he said.

Ms Gueorguieva was arrested after stolen goods thought to be worth £248,000 were found in a storage lock-up in Brentford that she rented, the court heard.

All but one item has now been recovered, the hearing was told.

Mr Mahal said Ms Gueorguieva, a personal trainer, had initially denied any knowledge of the break-in but then gave police "a full and frank admission to the offence".

He said that when asked about her motivation she "stated she hated Geraldine Winner and had meticulously planned the robbery for two years", having previously been in a relationship with Mr Winner - who died in 2013 - "between 1999 and 2002".