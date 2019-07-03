Wandsworth stabbing: Man dies after 'fight' in south-west London.
3 July 2019
A man has died after being stabbed in a "fight" in south-west London.
Police found the 40-year-old with stab injuries after being called at about 14:45 BST to reports of a fight in Latchmere Road, Wandsworth.
He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries at 19:40. Police said his next of kin were aware and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
There have been no arrests and road closures remain in place.