Image caption Police said no arrests have been made.

A man has died after being stabbed in a "fight" in south-west London.

Police found the 40-year-old with stab injuries after being called at about 14:45 BST to reports of a fight in Latchmere Road, Wandsworth.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries at 19:40. Police said his next of kin were aware and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There have been no arrests and road closures remain in place.