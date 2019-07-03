Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in south London in the early hours of Saturday

The family of a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death her bedroom in south London were woken by her "screams", police have said.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, who was eight months pregnant, died in the early hours of Saturday and her baby Riley was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Michael Norman said Ms Fauvrelle was the victim of a "sustained and vicious attack".

He said police were yet to establish a motive for the "double homicide".

The Met has also released CCTV which shows a figure walking towards Ms Fauvrelle's home at about 03:15 BST on Saturday, then running away just over 10 minutes later.

Det Ch Insp Norman, from Homicide Command, said many of Ms Fauvrelle's family were in the house on Raymead Avenue, Croydon, at the time of the attack.

"The family were alerted just before 3:30 in the morning by the sound of screams which was clearly Kelly," he said.

"Kelly's sister was the first person to go into the room, by that point there was no-one else there."

He said police and paramedics did "everything they possibly could to try to save Kelly's life and it was clear they were going to be unsuccessful" so delivered the baby by Caesarean section.

Ms Fauvrelle was pronounced dead at the scene and the baby - named Riley by the family - died in hospital.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle died at the scene and her baby died in hospital

Det Ch Insp Norman said "we have to remain open minded" regarding a motive to the attack and there is a "need to build as complete a picture of Kelly as we possibly can".

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 37-year-old man has been released with no further action while a 29-year-old man was bailed until a date in August.