Image copyright Met Police Image caption Charlotte Huggins is believed to have been the first person killed in London in 2019

A mother-of-one stabbed to death in the early hours of New Year's Day by a "jealous" boyfriend had previously called him a "nut case", a court heard.

Charlotte Huggins, 33, was knifed in the back by Michael Rolle at her aunt's home in Camberwell, south-east London, on 1 January, it was alleged.

Prosecutor Gareth Patterson QC told a jury Mr Rolle would "behave in a controlling way" towards Ms Huggins.

At the Old Bailey, Mr Rolle, 34, of East Dulwich Estate, denies murder.

Mr Patterson said Mr Rolle, who had another partner and a small child, was "jealous" of any contact Ms Huggins had with other men.

The court heard the defendant made reference to Ms Huggins' childhood friend Jason Nelson on Ms Huggins' 33rd birthday on 28 December, allegedly telling her: "Go see your boyfriend Jason."

Mr Rolle also held a knife in a threatening way and pointing it at Ms Huggins' stomach on that occasion, Mr Patterson said.

The jury was told Ms Huggins referred to the "stupid madness" of what happened on her birthday and referred to the defendant as a "nut case".

Image caption Charlotte Huggins was killed at her aunt's house, a court heard

The jury was told Ms Huggins had been to the pub to celebrate the New Year before heading home at 01:45 GMT and contacting Mr Nelson, who lived nearby.

Ms Huggins and Mr Nelson were together at her aunt's house and the defendant arrived later, Mr Patterson said.

Mr Patterson told the jury: "It seems that the defendant acted aggressively. He barged past [Mr Nelson]."

Ms Huggins asked Mr Nelson to leave, but he returned later to collect belongings, Mr Patterson said.

The prosecutor said it was during the "short period" Mr Nelson was gone that the stabbing took place.

Rolle was arrested on 3 January and "made several significant" comments, which included "asserting that the stabbing had been an accident", Mr Patterson said.

The jury was told he also denied being jealous of Mr Nelson.

The trial continues.