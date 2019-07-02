Image copyright Met Police Image caption Six of the men police are seeking information about

Police investigating disorder at an FA Cup match between Millwall and Everton have released images of 16 men they want to speak to.

The Met said there was "widespread" disorder before, during and after the fourth-round clash on 26 January, and 15 arrests had already been made.

One man suffered a "life-changing" injury after being slashed across the face during the violence.

Police have appealed for help to find the men, thought to be Everton fans.

Det Sgt Matt Simpson labelled the disorder "some of the worst football violence we have witnessed for a very long time", which caused "chaos on the streets".

"We are now working closely with Merseyside Police to identify the individuals in these images, who we believe to be Everton fans," he said.

"The public have undoubtedly helped us bring many wanted offenders to justice in the past, and we hope they can continue to assist us in this investigation by identifying those pictured."

Ten people have also been interviewed under caution and all of those who were arrested have been released under investigation.